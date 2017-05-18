Editorial: If one life saved, high school drug testing may be worthwhile

Northeast Ohio's roots are firmly working class. We know what it takes to get and keep a job. Many employers require a drug test before you're hired. Now, some public schools are requiring their students to undergo random drug and alcohol tests -- some for kids as young as 14.

Cleveland 19 reported Wadsworth's School District will institute random drug, alcohol, and nicotine testing for high school students this fall, with a price tag of about $20,000 a year. Wadsworth joins other district in Medina and Brunswick, as well as several private schools.

Now, legally, schools can randomly drug test any student participating in extracurricular activities, but the unbelievable rise of opiate addiction is leading to a call for testing all kids -- and a much broader definition of what an extracurricular activity is -- and that's where the controversy starts.

A recent Cleveland 19 web post on the topic brought a wide range of reactions, with many feeling random drug tests are intrusive and unconstitutional. But the parents who have lost a teen or loved one to the deadly grip of addiction probably disagree.

Would the possibility of random drug tests, along with the consequences, influence an impressionable kid to not go down that path? Maybe.

If the new policy saves one life, maybe it's worth it.

Others might say the cost to freedom is just too much.

We live in complicated times, and when it comes to the real-life test of kids and drug use, the answers aren't just as clear as "A," "B," or "C."

