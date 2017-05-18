Crash west of Cleveland stifles traffic on I-90 eastbound - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Crash west of Cleveland stifles traffic on I-90 eastbound

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

There was a crash on Interstate 90 eastbound near Cleveland on Thursday.

It happened around 6 p.m. between Clague and Detroit Roads, west of Cleveland.

It was a four-car crash. Stay with Cleveland 19 for updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly