Storms moving into northern Ohio: Gusty winds, hail possible

Storms moving into northern Ohio: Gusty winds, hail possible

Posted by Jason Nicholas, Meteorologist
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH

Strong to a few severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening along a cold front moving into western Ohio.

The greatest threats with these storms will be frequent lighting, heavy rains, damaging winds to 60 mph, and large hail.

The threat will end after midnight.

Much cooler air will arrive Friday morning. For a complete forecast, click or tap here.

