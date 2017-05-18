Storms moving into northern Ohio: Gusty winds, hail possible

Strong to a few severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening along a cold front moving into western Ohio.

The greatest threats with these storms will be frequent lighting, heavy rains, damaging winds to 60 mph, and large hail.

The threat will end after midnight.

Much cooler air will arrive Friday morning. For a complete forecast, click or tap here.

STORMS (not severe) moving into northern Ohio. Racing East at 50mph. Gusty winds, hail possible. pic.twitter.com/fBNadhL39r — Jason Nicholas (@JasonNweather) May 18, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.