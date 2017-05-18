Romona's Kids: Young actors making a name for themselves

It’s the end of the school year, and that means choir and band concerts, as well as musicals.

Cleveland 19 found some young actors who are really making a name for themselves. In this week’s Romona’s Kids, Cleveland 19 went to Cleveland’s west side for a sneak preview.

Students at Our Lady Of Angels School are bringing a little Broadway to West Park, with the musical Peter Pan Jr.

One look at this production and you can see how much work goes into it.

“We all start with auditions in December and we get called back and we get our parts assigned,” said Kevin Sonby, who plays Peter Pan. “We have practices three times a week.”

They’ve been rehearsing since January, and had to come up with some extra theater magic.

“We couldn’t use stuff from the ceiling to fly, so a few of us in the cast had hover boards so we’re using them to fly,” said Katie Stella, who plays Tinkerbell.

“Probably my favorite thing is the costumes,” said Alex Schwartz, who plays Captain Hook. “The parents really work hard to make our costume and I think they turn out really great!”

“The thing I like best is how much fun we always have, like every once in a while we have little dance parties before rehearsals, those are fun,” said Elise Kensick, who plays Wendy.

So what’s their secret?

“I think it’s how we all work as a team and we can accomplish things,” said Schwartz.

“And we’re all like a big family,” said Stella.

