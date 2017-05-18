Minions coming to Mitchell's to promote 'Despicable Me 3'

Minions are coming to Mitchell's Homemade Ice Cream in Ohio City.

They'll be promoting Despicable Me 3.

Families are invited to take pictures with Dave and Jerry, both minions, receive a movie poster, and register for passes to attend the film's advance screening in Cleveland.

The first 50 families in line will get a free scoop certificate for the Banana Cream Pie flavor.

The event is slated to begin Friday at 4 p.m.

Mitchell's is located at 1867 W. 25th St.

