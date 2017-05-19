Bomb squad called to fire at marijuana grow house - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

The Cleveland Fire Department responded to a fire at a multi-unit house in the 800 block of East 150th Street early Friday morning. Police said a small marijuana grow lab was in found in one of the burned units.

The fire was reported at 1:40 a.m., according to the Cleveland Fire Department. The police bomb squad was requested to the fire scene for investigation.

Cleveland fire officials said there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Police have not released any information on arrests at the house.

