Bomb squad called to fire at marijuana grow house

The Cleveland Fire Department responded to a fire at a multi-unit house in the 800 block of East 150th Street early Friday morning. Police said a small marijuana grow lab was in found in one of the burned units.

The fire was reported at 1:40 a.m., according to the Cleveland Fire Department. The police bomb squad was requested to the fire scene for investigation.

The fire caused by a marijuana grow on 889 E. 150th, Google shows just feet away there's a parking lot with postal vehicles ... pic.twitter.com/0IJFzOE4U4 — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) May 19, 2017

Cleveland fire officials said there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Police have not released any information on arrests at the house.

