Vacant house fire in Akron, neighbors concerned about arson in community

Firefighters in Akron were called to a house fire overnight to a home that is located less than 10 minutes away from the scene of a fatal fire that killed 7 people on Monday.

Friday morning's fire was reported just after midnight Friday in the 200 block of North Arlington Street, just five miles away from the Fultz Street home that erupted into flames on Monday and left five children and two adults dead.

#Update North Arlington street is closed between hazel and upson in Akron due to firefighters spraying hotspots @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/iRhAIYM5FJ — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) May 19, 2017

According to the Akron Fire Department, the fire was fully involved when crews arrived. There were no injuries reported. Fire officials believe the home was vacant.

The cause of Monday's fatal fire is still under investigation, but neighbors on North Arlington Street asked Cleveland 19 if the Friday's fire was arson-related.

Neighbors keep asking me if this latest fire on N Arlington is arson, a lot of emotions after Monday's fire.Cause unknown @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/0Q1HKsLR1F — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) May 19, 2017

