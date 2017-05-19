Fallen officers honored at the 32nd annual Cleveland Police Memorial Parade

Tracy Johnson finds her husband Tony's name on the Greater Cleveland Police Officers Memorial. (Source: WOIO)

The 32nd annual Cleveland Police Memorial Parade, part of Police Memorial Week, will honor the officers that died in the line of duty from Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Geauga, Medina, and northern Summit counties. The parade is scheduled for Friday morning.

Following the parade with the Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society, a memorial service will be held at Police Memorial Square in Huntington Park.

Friday's parade will be the first memorial parade since the Jan. 2017 death of Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey and the Sept. 2016 death of Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kenneth Velez.

The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of East 12th Street and Lakeside Avenue. The marchers then head west on Lakeside Avenue to West 3rd Street.

