Balloon release to honor 6-year-old victim killed in Akron fatal fire

Children and faculty at an Akron school will hold a special balloon release Friday afternoon to honor the 6-year-old girl that was killed in Monday's fatal fire.

Daisia Huggins was one of the seven victims that was killed in the devastating fire on Fultz Street, according to surviving family member Brittany Boggs. She attended the Helen Arnold Community Learning Center.

The balloon release is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the learning center.

Went back to the home on Fultz street that killed a family of 7 on Monday @cleveland19news the memorial is growing pic.twitter.com/dj0TYQFrFj — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) May 19, 2017

Fire investigators are still determining what caused the house fire. Brittany told Cleveland 19 that her mother Angela Boggs, Angela's boyfriend Dennis Huggins, and five younger siblings were killed. A memorial of balloons and stuffed animals continues to grow outside of the charred home.

In addition to the memorial, a GoFundMe account has raised almost $60,000 towards funeral donations, as of Friday morning.

