List: Top 10 baby names in Ohio released

Looking for the most popular baby names? We have a list for you.

This week the Social Security Administration released its list of most popular baby names based on social security card application data.

The agency broke the names down by state. Here's a list of the most popular baby names for Ohio. Liam and Emma led the way. The top 10 names are listed above in the slideshow.

The agency's website provides lists of the top 1,000 baby names - nationwide - for each year, dating back to 1880. The top baby names that year were John and Mary. John is now listed, nationally, at number 28 and Mary has dropped down to 127.

