Firefighters respond to fire at used car dealership

Cleveland firefighters responded to a blaze Friday morning at a used car dealership on the city's east side, causing road closures and bus detours.

The fire at Rusak Motors was first reported at approximately 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of East 116th Street and Miles Avenue.

Firefighters fought off heavy smoke conditions.

Employees were able to safely make it out of the business without a report of injuries.

During the investigation, East 116th Street was closed for traffic, and RTA buses were detoured around the incident.

