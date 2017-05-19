Kent State goes tobacco-free in July

Kent State University will become a smoke-free and tobacco-free campus on July 1. The new policy is part of the university's healthy campus initiative.

KSU provides resources for students, faculty and staff who want to quit smoking.

According to anti-smoking.org smoking kills four out of every 10 people who smoke, one in three adults worldwide smoke. The Foundation for a Smokefree America reports 60 percent of smokers start by the age of 14, 90 percent of smokers are firmly addicted before reaching the age of 19.

The University of Akron is also going tobacco-free on July 1.

