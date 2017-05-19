Cavs fans make fun of the Celtics with a Boston Tea Party photo - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cavs fans make fun of the Celtics with a Boston Tea Party photo

(Source Mistakes on the Lake Facebook Page) (Source Mistakes on the Lake Facebook Page)
A Cleveland Cavaliers fan had some fun making fun of the Boston Tea Party. In a photo players from the Cavs are dumping the Boston Celtics players out of a ship.

Cleveland plays the Celtics in game two of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 19 at 7:30 p.m. in Boston. The Cavs won game one of the series 117-104.

