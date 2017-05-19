LeBron says Boston is a resilient team

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James told the media on Friday that Boston is a resilient team.

The Celtics were down 0-2 to the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, Boston would win the series. The Celtics had to go to a game 7 in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, Boston defeated the Washington Wizards to move on to the Eastern Conference Finals.

"We have a great opportunity to take command of the series," James said.

The Cavs won game 1 of the series 117-104, Cleveland has not lost in the playoffs this year. Game 2 is in Boston at 7:30 p.m. on May 19.

