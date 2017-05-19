Shaker Heights police looking for woman accused of taking packag - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Shaker Heights police looking for woman accused of taking packages from porches

Photo of the suspect (Source Shaker Heights Police) Photo of the suspect (Source Shaker Heights Police)
Police are looking for the woman accused of taking packages from porches throughout Shaker Heights. Investigators are asking people to take a moment to recognize her clothing, behavior and mannerisms.

If anyone recognizes the woman in the photos and video they are asked to call the police at 216-491-1234. People who give tips to police can remain anonymous.

Police are asking people if they recognize anyone acting suspiciously in your neighborhood, contact police immediately. 

There are now electronic devices people can buy where an alarm will sound off if someone steals a package on your porch.

Here is video of the Shaker Heights incident 

