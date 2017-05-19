41 fatal heroin/fentanyl overdoses reported in April in Cuyahoga County

Cuyahoga County has seen at least 41 confirmed fatal overdoses in April due to heroin, fentanyl or a combination of the two, according to ?Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson.

Nine April cases are still pending further toxicology testing, which may cause the total to increase.

April residential demographics are as follow:

25 – City of Cleveland residents

1 - Unknown

15 – Suburban residents

Bedford 1 Brooklyn 1 Euclid 1 Garfield Hts 1 Lakewood 2 Newburgh Hts 1 Parma 1 Richmond Hts 1 Shaker Hts 1 Strongsville 2 Kent 1 Mentor 1 Willard 1

The medical examiner also said in April there were 29 cocaine-related deaths, with 11 being mixed with heroin, fentanyl, or a combination of the two. In 2017, at least 187 victims have died from heroin, fentanyl, or a combination of the two (237 victims including cocaine-related deaths).

