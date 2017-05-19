Food trucks coming to Cleveland Heights

City officials have just approved a food truck pilot program.

On Friday, City Manager Tanisha Briley announced the city will allow food trucks at businesses; however, the businesses must get an outdoor dining permit first.

"We're excited to be able to move forward with this pilot program and be able to offer this additional opportunity for our residents, businesses and commercial districts," said Briley.

The BottleHouse Brewery at 2050 Lee Road is the first business in Cleveland Heights to get an approved outdoor dining permit. Owner Brian Benchek said, "This allows us to focus on our specialty, which is making craft beer, while still allowing us to offer our guests a variety of exciting food options."

The food truck pilot program will be evaluated in November.

