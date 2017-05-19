'Kiss from a Rose' plays while Myles Garrett signs his contract with the Browns

'Kiss from a Rose' plays while Myles Garrett signs his contract - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Myles Garrett (Source WOIO) Myles Garrett (Source WOIO)
BEREA, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Browns have signed the 1st overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft Myles Garrett. The Browns have signed six of their 10 picks from the 2017 draft.

While signing his contract Myles Garrett had 'Kiss from a Rose' by Seal playing in the background.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports Garrett signed a 4-year guaranteed deal worth $30.4 million with a signing bonus of $20.25 million.

Garrett is 6'5", 262 lbs. defensive end out of Texas A&M.

During the NFL Combine he finished with:

  • 10'8" Broad Jump
  • 41' Vertical
  • 33 Reps on the 225 pound bench press
  • 4.74 in the 40-yard dash

Garrett had 31 sacks, 47 tackles for a loss and 7 forced fumbles in his 34 games in college. Garrett's number for the Browns will be 95.

