'Kiss from a Rose' plays while Myles Garrett signs his contract with the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have signed the 1st overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft Myles Garrett. The Browns have signed six of their 10 picks from the 2017 draft.

While signing his contract Myles Garrett had 'Kiss from a Rose' by Seal playing in the background.

.@Seal’s “Kiss From a Rose” was @MylesLGarrett’s song of choice for his signing ...



??: OfficialBrowns pic.twitter.com/385vbXwqAy — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2017

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports Garrett signed a 4-year guaranteed deal worth $30.4 million with a signing bonus of $20.25 million.

The #Browns signed No. 1 pick Myles Garrett to a 4-year, fully guaranteed deal worth $30.4M with a signing bonus of $20.25M, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 19, 2017

Garrett is 6'5", 262 lbs. defensive end out of Texas A&M.

During the NFL Combine he finished with:

10'8" Broad Jump

41' Vertical

33 Reps on the 225 pound bench press

4.74 in the 40-yard dash

Garrett had 31 sacks, 47 tackles for a loss and 7 forced fumbles in his 34 games in college. Garrett's number for the Browns will be 95.

The 2017 No. 1 overall pick is OFFICIALLY a Brown!@MylesLGarrett has inked his rookie contract!



Details » https://t.co/KnlLQc5jko pic.twitter.com/etgJdvVZxc — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2017

RELATED LINKS:

Myles Garrett's best plays from his college career

Myles Garrett competes at the NFL Combine

Myles Garrett was already rocking Cleveland gear when he got the call (video)



Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.