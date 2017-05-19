Akron Police reviewing surveillance footage for fatal house fire clues

Akron Police detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from the neighborhood where seven people died in a house fire Monday.

Detectives are hoping the video will provide information as to what happened in the early hours of May 15 at 693 Fultz Street. Monday's fire is the neighborhood's second fatal fire in as many years. It also ties as the most deadly fire in Akron's history.

Last year in the 700 block of Fultz Street, an elderly couple died in an arson case that remains unsolved.

The Ohio State Fire Marshall has not ruled arson as of Friday afternoon for Monday's fatal fire. Investigators were out at the scene Wednesday inspecting a grill on the side of a the home at 693 Fultz Street and taking photos.

Thursday, two search warrants were executed less than a block away at a two homes owned by the same family. Fire marshals removed several bags of clothes, a pair of shoes, computer and gas cans from the homes.

The property's owner spoke said "didn't know nothing about the fire."

The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified two of the seven victims from Monday's fire as Angela Boggs and her boyfriend Dennis Huggins. It's believed that the remaining five bodies are those of their five children ages 1,2,5,6 and 14. The medical examiner's office said it will use DNA to identify the children, which could take several weeks.

