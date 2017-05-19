Man shot in the stomach on Cleveland's east side - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man shot in the stomach on Cleveland's east side

Photo of the scene (Source: WOIO) Photo of the scene (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A man in Cleveland was shot on the city's east side around 12:30 on May 19. The incident happened on the 13000 block of Ashburton Road.

The victim was shot in the stomach. No arrests have been made.

