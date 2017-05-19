New ranking has Five Guys Burgers ahead of In-N-Out Burger

Five Guys Burgers and Fries (Source Pixabay.com)

A new Harris Poll has Five Guys Burgers and Fries at the top of the list. In-N-Out Burger is number 2 on the list.

Steak 'n Shake also made the list at number 10.

Casual Dining Restaurant, Fast Casual Mexican Restaurant, Ice Cream and FroYo Shop, Pizza Chain and Sandwich Shop were other lists with a top 10.

