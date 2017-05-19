Margaritaville in Cleveland opens on June 27

Margaritaville in Cleveland will open on June 27. The location will be at the Flats East Bank.

If you have any interest in being part of their staff, interviews will be held from May 22- May 24. An application can be found at this link.

Margaritaville will also be accepting walk-ins on May 24 and May 25 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

