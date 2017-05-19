Organic beauty products are not regulated the same as food by FDA

Dianne Duva is picky about the products she puts on her skin. So, she’s totally gone back to basics.

“I’ve incorporated craft beauty products almost exclusively into my beauty regimen,” explained Dianne Duva.

Sam Friedman runs Chagrin Valley Soaps. A family business his mom started 14 years ago to help with her husband's skin issues.

Now you can find the local company's products in more than 200 countries around the world.

"A lot of the FDA-approved medications and skin creams and steroids out there are simply not effective and safe for most people to use,” said Sam Friedman.

Friedman said all their 300-plus products they craft are safe and organic.

"Every single product we sell has that USDA seal to certify that it's 100 percent plant based and chemical free,” said Friedman

They use things like honey, goats milk and oatmeal for some of their products. Friedman says labels with confusing ingredients should send a red flag.

"Look at the ingredients list. When it's really long and chemicals you can't pronounce, you have to think what is that,” explained Friedman.

The FDA has no definition for organic when it comes to cosmetics, and reminds consumers that “ An ingredient’s source does not determine its safety.” Beauty products are not regulated the same as food.

"Just because something is organic or natural it doesn't mean that it is safe,” said Dr. Elma Baron.

University Hospitals dermatologist Dr. Elma Baron says some crafting products can be harmful to your skin. That's why she says it's always important to do a patch test of the product on your arm or neck to make sure you don't have a bad reaction.

"I think a lot of people are afraid of chemicals in products and they think that these can be harmful to the skin and some of them are, but, it doesn't mean that natural or so called organic products are not harmful to the skin,” expressed Baron.

Experts say Millennials are now leading the demand for craft beauty. They are paying closer attention to what they use on their face, body and hair. Dianne says her shopping experience has changed. She says she researches her products, and plans to keep getting crafty.

"When I go shopping for food and beauty products I view them to be very much, very much one and the same.

"It's a way to know where the products you're putting on your skin where they came from,” said Duva.

