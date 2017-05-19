Police are looking for suspect involved in a bank robbery in Per - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police are looking for suspect involved in a bank robbery in Perkins Township

Photo of the suspect (Source: Perkins Township Police) Photo of the suspect (Source: Perkins Township Police)
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) -

Police are trying to find a suspect involved in a bank robbery at a Fifth Third Bank on Milan Road in Perkins Township. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on May 19.

If you see the suspect, do not approach and call police at 419-627-0824 ext 1.

