Akron neighbor finds family cat that survived fatal fire (video)

A cat that was living at the home where seven people died in a fire Monday in Akron was found by a neighbor today.

The neighbor notified Brittany Boggs, the daughter of Angela Boggs who died in Monday's fire. Food is being left on the neighbor's porch so the cat has something to eat until a family member can pick the animal up.

Fire investigators are still determining what caused the house fire.

Akron Police detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from the neighborhood where seven people died in a house fire Monday.

Detectives are hoping the video will provide information as to what happened in the early hours of May 15 at 693 Fultz Street. Monday's fire is the neighborhood's second fatal fire in as many years. It also ties as the most deadly fire in Akron's history.

The Ohio State Fire Marshall has not ruled arson as of Friday afternoon for Monday's fatal fire. Investigators were out at the scene Wednesday inspecting a grill on the side of a the home at 693 Fultz Street and taking photos.

Thursday, two search warrants were executed less than a block away at a two homes owned by the same family. Fire marshals removed several bags of clothes, a pair of shoes, computer and gas cans from the homes.

The property's owner spoke said "didn't know nothing about the fire."

The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified two of the seven victims from Monday's fire as Angela and her boyfriend Dennis Huggins. It's believed that the remaining five bodies are those of their five children ages 1,2,5,6 and 14. The medical examiner's office said it will use DNA to identify the children, which could take several weeks.

A memorial of balloons and stuffed animals continues to grow outside of the charred home.

In addition to the memorial, a GoFundMe account has raised almost $60,000 toward funeral donations, as of Friday morning.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.