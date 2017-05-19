Margaritaville Cleveland hiring 200 people May 22-25

Margaritaville Restaurant in Cleveland is having open interviews three separate days to fill 200 positions for its location in the Flats.

The restaurant is planning to open June 27.

Here is a list of hiring events at the Aloft Cleveland Hotel, 1111 West 10th Street:

May 22 (must schedule an interview by emailing margaritavillecleveland.com)

May 23 (must schedule an interview by emailing margaritavillecleveland.com)

May 24: open interviews 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 25: open interviews 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Positions in Cleveland include, bartender, busser, dishwasher, host, line cook, prep cook, sales manager, assistant kitchen manager and cash office administrator.

