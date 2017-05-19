Spotty showers may hit the Cleveland Marathon

As we approach this 40th running of the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon, our eyes are on the radar.

Sunday morning's race will begin at 7:00 AM at Quicken Loans Arena.

Temps during Sunday's Race:

7 a.m. temps will be in the mid to upper 60s to start

9 a.m. temps will be closing on on the lower 70s

11 a.m. temps in the lower 70s

Forecast models are in agreement regarding this warm weather, but the precipitation forecast for Sunday has been a tricky one.

My confidence is slowly increasing that we may avoid widespread rain in the morning. However, I cannot quite rule out a few spotty rain showers or a thunderstorm during the race. Don't be caught off guard if one of these moves over the course.

Rain or no rain, the weather will be much better than it was during last year's race! Anyone remember that?

I have a lot of memories from last year's race when I did the half, but my most vibrant one is making the turn on the Shoreway, looking to my left, and seeing waterspouts over the lake.

As any weather nerd would, I reached for my arm band in a desperate attempt to pull out my phone and take a picture. (I'd never seen a waterspout before and I was in awe.) You won't see any pictures from me of those waterspouts though because my hands were so wet and cold that I could not pry my phone from its casing. I truly thought that I had frost bite. I shrugged and trudged out the last two miles of the race. It was worth every minute of it.

I know many of you will share similar cold, wet memories from 2016. Let's make some more memories this weekend, just warmer ones.

