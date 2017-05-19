Fifth Third Bank launches concierge service for new moms

Having a child is an exciting time for new moms, but it also comes with challenges.

Fifth Third Bank has recently launched a program that gives its mothers a concierge service to get help when they need it. That service launched in January.

It's free and is available to female employees from the time of their pregnancy to the time their child turns one.

Assistants through the service help to take care of whatever moms need from childcare to party planning.

Lisa Whitaker said the light of her life is her six-month-old son, but adds that being a new mom and working as a Financial Center Manager at Fifth Third leaves her with little time to do anything else.

"The transition from being at home with a baby and coming back to work is a scary one,” said Whitaker.

Whitaker said the service recently helped plan her first flight with her son, and she has used it to make other arrangements.

“They'll book the flights, they will do hotels, rental cars all of that stuff they'll take care of. I’ve used it for an array of things from Mommy and Me classes to where can I donate goods to photographers, local childcare,” said Whitaker.

Fifth Third reports that its workforce is 60 percent female.

Whitaker said she’s more than grateful for the service and hopes that other companies will follow in the same direction.

“I go to work right, I come home, I have 101 things to do as a mom. This gives me a chance to still get the things done that I need to get done,” said Whitaker.

