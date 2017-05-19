2 arrested after Euclid police chase comes to a stop in Cleveland

Police say a chase that began in Euclid ended in Cleveland on Friday.

It happened around 6:00 p.m.

Euclid police chased a stolen vehicle into Cleveland, then to East Cleveland, and eventually back into Cleveland, according to authorities. The pursuit ended at E. 185th Street and Kewanee, north of the Lakeland Freeway.

Two people have been arrested.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with Cleveland 19 for updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.