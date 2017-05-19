LeBron James left off NBA MVP finalist list

LeBron James was not in the Top 3 for most valuable player voting this year.

San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard, Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook, and Houston's James Harden were the finalists.

King James was named NBA MVP in 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.