Cavs dominate Celtics, head back to Cleveland up 2-0 in Eastern Conference Finals

Kyrie Irving dribbling in a game against the Celtics earlier this season (Source WOIO)

The Cavs obliterated the Celtics on Friday.

The final score was 130 to 86.

The Cavs will come back to Cleveland up 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Cleveland led by 41 at the half, an NBA playoff record for halftime lead.

Game 3 will be played Sunday in Cleveland. Tip is slated for 8:30 p.m.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.