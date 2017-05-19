Cavs dominate Celtics, head back to Cleveland up 2-0 in Eastern - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cavs dominate Celtics, head back to Cleveland up 2-0 in Eastern Conference Finals

DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cavs obliterated the Celtics on Friday.

The final score was 130 to 86.

The Cavs will come back to Cleveland up 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Cleveland led by 41 at the half, an NBA playoff record for halftime lead.

Game 3 will be played Sunday in Cleveland. Tip is slated for 8:30 p.m.

