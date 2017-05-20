Police search for missing Garfield Heights woman

Garfield Heights Police are looking for 80-year-old Alice Franklin, who has been missing since May 17, 2017.

Her family says they have not seen or heard from her since then, after she told her daughter that she was getting a ride from someone to go to the store. The last thing she told her daughter was that her ride was waiting.

Officers say that her family thinks she may have gone to visit friends in an area that includes the west side of Cleveland to Kent. Officers are working on getting information from Franklin's cell phone.

She's been known to visit the Rocksino in Northfield but records show she hasn't been there in several weeks.

Police say Franklin has no known mental or physical illnesses. She is about 5'2" and weighs around 160 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes, with a dark area of skin above the right eye.

Anyone with information should call Garfield Heights Police at (216) 475-1234.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.