Three teens hurt in Stark County crash

Stark County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash that left three teens hurt.

It happened around 12:30 am Saturday at Vine and Julie Streets in Lexington Township.

According to a press release, 19-year-old Michael Curtis Shillig was driving the car when he went left of center and lost control. The car struck the corner of a driveway and went into the air, flipping "multiple" times.

There were two other teens in the vehicle, 18-year-old Dylan Maloney and a 16-year-old.

Maloney and Shillig were taken to Aultman Hospital where their injuries appear to be not life-threatening. The 16-year-old was life-flighted to Akron Children's Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say that alcohol or drugs are believed to have been a factor in the crash. Charges against Shillig are pending, according to the press release.

Deputies continue to investigate.

