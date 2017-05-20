Man with Dementia missing from Warren

Donald was driving a Honda Civic, similar to the one pictured. (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

A missing adult alert has been issued for 89-year-old Donald James Baier of Warren.

Baier left his Wheelock Drive home this morning around 5 a.m. and has not been seen since.

Baier is 6'0" and weighs 163 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes. He also suffers from Dementia.

His car is a brown 2013 Honda Civic with a plate number of BW13RT.

Call 911 if you see the man or his car.

