Man with Dementia missing from Warren

A missing adult alert has been issued for 89-year-old Donald James Baier of Warren. 

Baier left his Wheelock Drive home this morning around 5 a.m. and has not been seen since. 

Baier is 6'0" and weighs 163 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes. He also suffers from Dementia. 

His car is a brown 2013 Honda Civic with a plate number of BW13RT. 

Call 911 if you see the man or his car. 

