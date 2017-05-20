Cleveland police arrest the man accused of carjacking a 95-year-old woman on Mother's Day

The Cleveland Police have arrested the man accused of carjacking a 95-year-old woman on Mother's Day. David Dawson is being charged with aggravated robbery.

The 59-year-old Cleveland man was arrested and booked into the Cleveland City Jail on May 20.

Police said Dawson has a lengthy criminal background and most recently pleaded guilty in April to a 2015 felonious assault case. He was currently on probation, as his sentence was two years probation.

Ellen Davis, who is 95-years-old, was assaulted and carjacked in front of her home near E. 107th Street and Hathaway Avenue.

She was taken to the hospital. Neighbors say she was on her way to pick up a friend for church at the time of the attack.

Sources say that police located her gold vehicle in a Cleveland neighborhood Sunday evening.

