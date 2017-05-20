Man dead after crash in Cleveland

A man is dead after a crash in Cleveland on May 20. Police said around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday 66-year-old Walter Carr was driving a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica on Euclid Avenue.

Carr failed to control the vehicle, possibly due to a medical emergency. He would strike the curb of the median island, operated onto the median and struck a tree on the median.

Investigators said upon the arrival of EMS Carr was dead. There was no overt signs of serious trauma or violence discovered at the time.

