Kyrie says the Cleveland Cavaliers are playing selfless basketball

The Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the Boston Celtics in game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Cavs are up 2-0 in the series after a 130-86 victory against Boston Friday night.

Cavs guard Kyrie Irving finished the game 8-11 from the field with 23 points.

"We're playing selfless basketball, it's beautiful. It's great to be a part of," Irving said.

Irving says they are not going to take this for granted and the team is focused on game 3 in Cleveland. He said it's exciting to see all the different lineups the team can use.

"We can almost have a 10-guy rotation out there, it becomes dangerous," Irving said.

Game 3 is on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.