Man killed after argument turns deadly

Cleveland Police are looking for a man they say shot another man after an argument on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to a home at 13405 Ashburton Road in Cleveland around noon on Friday.

They found the victim lying on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to his chest. The 50-year-old man was taken to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not yet been released.

Police said the victim was verbally arguing with the suspect when the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

