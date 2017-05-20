Money stolen from a Cleveland Church - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Money stolen from a Cleveland Church

A local church in Cleveland is spending the Saturday cleaning up after someone broke into the church and stole hundreds of dollars. The Pastors of Way of Escape Ministries said someone broke through the glass doors and trashed every room.

The money stolen was for summer programs for kids and other ministries. Food was also stolen from the refrigerators inside, the doors were left open.

Any food that was not stolen was spoiled because the refrigerator doors were not closed.

