Money stolen from a Cleveland Church

A local church in Cleveland is spending the Saturday cleaning up after someone broke into the church and stole hundreds of dollars. The Pastors of Way of Escape Ministries said someone broke through the glass doors and trashed every room.

The money stolen was for summer programs for kids and other ministries. Food was also stolen from the refrigerators inside, the doors were left open.

Pastors told me the money stolen was for summer programs for kids and other ministries. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/Ni5bkDM156 — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) May 20, 2017

Any food that was not stolen was spoiled because the refrigerator doors were not closed.

The Pastors of Way of Escape Ministries told me someone broke through the glass doors and trashed every room @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/sggGXtiKlI — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) May 20, 2017

A local church is spending the day cleaning up after someone broke in and stole hundreds of dollars. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/EcHthPTiEa — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) May 20, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.