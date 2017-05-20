First day of the 8th Annual Cleveland Asian Festival - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

First day of the 8th Annual Cleveland Asian Festival

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Saturday was the first day of the 8th Annual Cleveland Asian Festival. The event is scheduled for May 20 and 21 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

It is being held in AsiaTown on East 27th Street and Payne Avenue. Admission is free, so is parking.

Cleveland 19 Anchor Chris Tanaka is one of the emcees of the event.

Here are some of things going on during the festival:

  • Martial Arts Demonstrations
  • Free Health Screenings
  • World Marketplace
  • Asian Cuisine
  • Activities Pavilion
  • Eating Contest
  • Cultural Performances
  • Free Guided AsiaTown Trolley Tour
  • Colors of Asia Fashion Show
  • Asian-Pop Cover Dance Competition

