Saturday was the first day of the 8th Annual Cleveland Asian Festival. The event is scheduled for May 20 and 21 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

It is being held in AsiaTown on East 27th Street and Payne Avenue. Admission is free, so is parking.

Cleveland 19 Anchor Chris Tanaka is one of the emcees of the event.

Here are some of things going on during the festival:

Martial Arts Demonstrations

Free Health Screenings

World Marketplace

Asian Cuisine

Activities Pavilion

Eating Contest

Cultural Performances

Free Guided AsiaTown Trolley Tour

Colors of Asia Fashion Show

Asian-Pop Cover Dance Competition

