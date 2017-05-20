19-year-old woman shot in Cleveland

EMS said a 19-year-old woman was shot in Cleveland. Police said EMS responded to a shooting on the 14000 block of Sprengel Avenue.

The victim was transported to Metro Hospital. The woman was shot in the stomach and shot in the wrist.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

