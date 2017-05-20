Artists paint on walls, floors and ceilings of vacant homes in Cleveland's Slavic Village

Photo of some of the art (Source WOIO)

More than 100 artists painted on walls, floors and ceilings of vacant homes in Cleveland's Slavic Village Neighborhood.

The "Rooms to Let" art festival is in its fourth year. The abandoned structures will soon be torn down.

The two-day event is free and open to the public. The event features ethnic foods, an outdoor beer garden and live music.

The event goes on Sunday from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

