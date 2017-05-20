Boston's leading scorer Isaiah Thomas out for the rest of the playoffs

The Boston Celtics announced Isaiah Thomas has been ruled out for the remainder of the postseason.

Normally when a team loses their top scorer, one of the top scorers in the league, you feel like it will make a huge difference in the series. These Eastern Conference Finals may be the exception to that rule.



Does anybody think this will make a difference? The Cavaliers have blown their doors off in the first two games. What difference does it make if Thomas is on the floor for Game 3 and 4? When Boston announced he was "out for the remainder of the postseason," they might as well have said "he will miss the next two games."

Boston's playoffs are over after Tuesday.

