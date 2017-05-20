Firefighters Credit Union in South Euclid robbed

Police said four men hit The Firefighters Credit Union on Dean Street in South Euclid around 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Three came inside, two of them with guns.

They cleaned out the tellers cash drawers, hopped into a getaway car with a driver waiting outside. Police said it could be a silver Honda, Hyunda or Kia with a black front bumper.

Call police if you have any information about the suspects.

