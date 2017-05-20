Families return home after gas leak in Lakewood

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday crews evacuated a neighborhood in Lakewood. Families left their homes in the Parkwood and Franklin Roads areas.

Police went door-to-door notifying families of the leak.

Parkwood and Bunts were closed off. Families were allowed to return to their homes around 11:35 p.m. and roads reopened.

No word on the source of the leak. Police and Illuminating crews remained on the scene after the evacuations ended.

