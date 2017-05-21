And they're off...thousands hit the streets for Cleveland Marathon

Cleveland Marathon runners kicked into gear 7 a.m. Sunday. The race features one of the flattest and fastest courses in the country, offering full marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K events.

There were plenty of road closures all over downtown Cleveland, Ohio City, Lakewood and more. When a race covers 26.2 miles that’s a lot of ground to cover.

List of road closures

More than 15,000 people signed up for the Cleveland Marathon. Our very own Shelby Miller, Samantha Roberts and Chris Tanka participated in Sunday's race. Good luck to all the runners.

Check results so far here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.