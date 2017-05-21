One teen hurt, another killed in crash

Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that killed one teen and hurt another. (Source: OSHP)

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that hurt one teen and killed another early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the crash happened on State Route 82 near State Route 57 in Eaton Township, around 3 am.

18-year-old Chase Johnson, of Grafton, was driving westbound on Rt. 82 when he went into the median and struck two utility poles. No other vehicles were involved.

His passenger, 17-year-old Lindsey Rotuno of Grafton, received fatal injuries in the crash and was taken to University Hospitals in Elyria. Troopers say she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Johnson received incapacitating injuries and was also transported to UH in Elyria. His condition is unknown. Johnson was wearing his seatbelt when the crash happened.

Investigators say that speed and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash, but drug use by Johnson is suspected. No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.

Both students attended Midview High School, and the school released the following statement:

"After prom on Saturday a tragedy struck the Midview community. One of our Midview High School students sadly passed away in a car accident while another is still hospitalized. The Midview administration and board of education extends our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this student and are praying for a full recovery for the other. The district will have counselors available at both the middle school and high school on Monday and throughout the week for students and staff if they need someone to talk to. Parents, please check with your children during this difficult time. If you think your child is struggling or needs additional help, please contact a school counselor immediately.

Please keep these families in your thoughts and prayers."



Midview's prom was held Saturday night.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.