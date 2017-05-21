Cleveland Police fire shots at suspects who shot at undercover officers

Cleveland Police have arrested a man who fired shots at them late Saturday night.

Just before midnight, two officers in the Gang Impact Unit were driving in the area of East 116th Street and Benham Avenue in an undercover vehicle when they saw two men robbing and kicking a 22-year-old man in the ribs. When the officers approached, the suspects began to run away and one suspect fired shots at the officers.

One female officer, whose name is not being released, fired back at the suspects. The male officer did not discharge his weapon. The suspects fled the area.

Curtis Dunnings, 26, was arrested a short time later by another officer with the Gang Impact Unit. He was found with a Keltic 9 pistol, according to police.

A second man was arrested on a weapons violation but police do not believe he was connected to the incident.

No injuries were reported due to the the shooting. It is unknown if the man who was being robbed and kicked suffered any serious injuries.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.