Man proposes at Cleveland marathon finish line (video)

A couple got engaged at the Cleveland Marathon on Sunday. Once Stephanie Lesco crossed the finished line Daniel Horvath dropped to one knee and asked her if she would marry him.

She said yes. Lesco and Horvath are both from Amherst, Ohio.

The moment was recorded on Facebook Live on the Facebook Page of the Cleveland Marathon.

The video got 13,000 views in the first 90 minutes of posting.

