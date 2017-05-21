North Royalton woman runs a 10K at 20 weeks pregnant

If you are looking for a little inspiration, you will easily find it if you just stand at the finish line at the Cleveland Marathon.

People from all walks of life have been coming to the Cleveland Marathon for 40 years, like other marathons,to prove something, to themselves and sometimes to others.



Michelle Hrehocik from North Royalton is proving you can still run a 10k at 20 weeks pregnant.



"I think I have a good running partner. He or she is going to be quite the runner some day," said Hrehocik.



Captain Brian Novotny of the Streetsboro Fire Department ran the half marathon with every inch of his firefighter gear on, he was getting high fives all along the way.



"Just kinda wanted to do it just to test my endurance, see what I could do. The profession I'm in expects a lot of us, so, I wanted to see what I could do to increase that so that if we are called into duty, we can do our jobs effectively," said Novotny.



Anita Stewart of Cleveland completed the race 40 years ago. She's been running every year, ever since, even pushing her nine-day-old son in a baby carriage as she ran, nearly 20 years ago.



"I was a student actually at Cleveland State, and I did it as a dare. The first year I had on sweatpants, and by the time I got to Public Square I had them pulled up. So, the next year, I learned to have on shirts and practically nothing. It's just been fun," said Stewart.



By contrast, it was was Cleveland 19 Anchor, Chris Tanaka's first time running the half marathon here in Cleveland.



"It really showcases some of our great vibrant neighborhoods, kudos to the organizers," said Tanaka.



And, kudos to everyone at the race who shows us time and time again that almost anything is possible if you are willing to work for it and never give up - even if you body says so, somewhere along the way.

